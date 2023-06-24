Advertise With Us
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man out on bond on an attempted murder charge is back in Mobile County Metro Jail Friday night, accused of another violent crime.

Ralph Carmichael is now charged with rape and sexual abuse. Police say the crime happened earlier in the month.

Last month, Carmichael was identified as the suspect involved in a shooting on Forrest Street off Michigan Avenue. He was charged with attempted murder and released on a $220,000 bond.

Mobile police said the sexual assault victim is a woman.

They urge if you have any information, or if you’ve had any encounters with Hudson, reach out.

