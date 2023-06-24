City of Mobile, K-9 officers try again to settle overtime suit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police K-9 handlers who sued over overtime pay and the city of Mobile are trying again to settle the case.

A federal judge threw out the first proposed settlement, saying it took away too many of the handlers’ rights, and wasn’t clear on just how much lawyers were charging to work the case.

On Friday, both sides filed a revised settlement. It includes a detailed breakdown of the hours billed by attorney Tom Loper.

The total settlement is worth more than $220,000 for the two current K-9 handlers and one former handler who are part of the suit.

In addition, the city has been paying an extra hour of overtime to all K-9 handlers to compensate them for time spent caring for the dogs when they are off duty.

