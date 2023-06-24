Latest report on Moody landfill fire shows governments were not equipped for ‘unprecedented’ incident

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Department of Environmental Management has released a new report from its working group on the landfill fire in St. Clair County. As we’ve previously reported, the fire has impacted air quality for thousands of people.

The report says state and local governments were not prepared for the fire they call “unprecedented.”

The working group is now making an array of recommendations to stop future disasters from being mishandled. One of those: moving forward, the state EMA is the agency that will be tasked with handling the needs of neighbors and businesses following environmental emergencies.

This would mean the EMA would not only monitor the Moody fire moving forward, but all future environmental emergencies.

The working group, which is made up of legislators, government agency leaders, and association heads also admitted that local and state governments lacked the equipment and expertise to extinguish the fire in a timely manner.

Which is exactly why the group came together.

“We can’t afford to have another situation where the community suffers unnecessarily because the state and local government is paralyzed because we don’t have a plan,” said State Representative Danny Garrett.

St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon stresses that the government failed residents. However, he hopes that everyone learns from the Moody fire.

“This is an opportunity to fix some things that sort of slipped through the cracks. It is one of those things that you cannot think of every single scenario,” said Batemon.

Some of the main recommendations by the working group include

· The state EMA should establish a Unified Command to monitor the fire, which continues to smolder at the site.

· The state EMA should provide training to local EMA officials to ensure they are knowledgeable of their role and responsibilities under the EOP.

· Residents affected by the fire near Moody should be advised to file claims with their insurance providers and to contact the Alabama Department of Insurance if they have questions about their insurance.

For a full look at the report and other recommendations made by the group, you can click here.

Lastly, Rep. Garrett says these are all still recommendations and the Governor’s Office will have to sign off on any changes in protocol.

