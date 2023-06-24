MPD searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who shot another Friday evening.

On Friday, at about 6:13 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Sullivan Street after receiving a report of a male who had been shot near Fairway Drive and Government Boulevard.

The victim was reportedly walking home when an unknown male subject in an unknown vehicle shot him. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.

