New bill makes sales tax less complicated for Alabama businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some businesses will be getting some relief when it comes to sales tax thanks to a bill recently signed by governor Kay Ivey.

House Bill 77 cuts down on the paperwork and frequency that small businesses have to pay their taxes.

It’s been described in the past as an administrative headache. Small businesses who estimated annual revenue of $1 million or more had to make quarterly payments, guessing the amount each time.

“They have literally had to estimate what their sales tax is going to be for the following year,” says State Director of NFIB Rosemary Elebash, “they’re guessing. They get it wrong, if they underpay they get penalties and intrest, if they overpay they have to wait for the Department of Revenue to apply the money to future tax payments.”

Thanks to House Bill 77, that threshold has increased substantially, giving an estimated 75-80% of businesses a break.

“What we did with this most recent bill was increase that threshold from $5,000 to $20,000, which means you have to have $6 million of estimated revenue before you have to make quarterly estimated sales tax payments,” explains State Rep. Danny Garrett, who is also the chair of the Small Business Commission.

It’s not just less paperwork, the National Federation of Independent Business believes it will cut costs for some businesses as well.

“By raising the threshold to $20,000, more than 3,000 small businesses will not have to pay that monthly fee. They’ll be able to decide ‘I want to do it quarterly, I want to do it semi-annually, or I want to do it annually’,” Elebash said.

For the small business commission, it’s all about trying to find ways to advocate for an integral part of the state’s economy.

“For the past several years we’ve been trying to find bills that will make it easier for small businesses because about 80% of our citizens of Alabama either work for, own or in some way connect with a small business, and so they’re kind of the backbone of our society,” Garrett said.

House Bill 77 goes into effect October 1st of this year, which is when the next fiscal year begins for Alabama. You can read HB77 in full here.

