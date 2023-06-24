One year after Dobbs decision: Mississippians on both sides of abortion debate reflect on impact

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -As the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade approaches, Mississippians on both sides of the abortion issue are reflecting on what’s changed in the last year.

The pink house, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, is now a luxury consignment store. And pro-choice advocates find themselves transporting Mississippi women to places where the procedure is still legal. And that’s often a seven-plus hour drive.

“I love it,” described Michelle Colon, SHERo Mississippi Executive Director. “Because I know that the anti-abortion movement is not winning. We have not been defeated. So now we have four clinics, right over the line in Illinois, which is great for us and great for everyone all around, but it is still an undue burden on those particular providers.”

Executive Director of SHERo Mississippi Michelle Colon says the year hasn’t been easy but makes this note.

“I take it all in stride. You know what I’m saying? Because I’m doing the right thing. We’re doing the right thing. I’m a proud abortion freedom fighter. And I know, you know, me being here to support these folks and taking that drive with them. It’s the right thing. And so I’m happy to do it.”

While Colon isn’t considering Saturday an “anniversary,” others like Attorney General Lynn Fitch say they are celebrating.

“We asked the court for this job,” said Fitch in a video posted to social media. “Let’s show how we’re rising to the challenge, empowering women, and promoting life.”

She’s praising the changes made by the legislature this session, like extending postpartum Medicaid coverage, streamlining foster care policies, increasing access to childcare, and enhancing enforcement of child support policies.

“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Dobbs, we are partnering with organizations and attorneys generals across the country to host a nationwide donation drive for pregnancy centers,” added Fitch. “We’re showing these centers that we appreciate the work that they do to support women and children.”

Fitch plans to commemorate the anniversary at the National Celebrate Life Day rally at the Lincoln Memorial Saturday morning.

