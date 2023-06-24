Advertise With Us
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber

The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on Saturday, June 24, 2023.(Prichard Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force Team on Saturday located and arrested a 40-year-old man suspected in a number of robberies.

Authorities took Terrance Dees into custody around 9:45 a.m. Dees was wanted on several warrants related to robberies in Prichard, Mobile and Daphne, said Prichard police.

Terrance Dees
Terrance Dees(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Dees’ most recent alleged robbery happened June 15 when he reportedly entered the Dollar General store on Lott Road in Eight Mile, fired a shot in the ceiling, got cash from the register, and then fled the area in a light green Honda Accord with a broken rear window.

Prichard police said that crime came a day after Dees allegedly tried to rob a gas station in Daphne, then traveled back to Mobile, where he is accused of making off with cash after robbing the Waffle House on Springhill Avenue near Interstate 65.

On June 18, the Mobile Police Department arrested 45-year-old Johney Lyn Kemp, who is believed to have been Dees’ getaway driver in the Waffle House robbery June 14 in Mobile.

Johney Lyn Kemp
Johney Lyn Kemp(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Dees was also arrested in connection with two robberies that occurred back in late April and early May at a Family Dollar store on North Wilson Avenue in Prichard, Prichard police said.

Dees was taken from Prichard Police Department and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail at 12:50 p.m. Saturday on four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied building, and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

His bond hearing is scheduled Monday, jail records show.

