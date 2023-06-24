Reckless driver crashes out near Dauphin Street, hitting several cars along the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase during rush hour traffic crashed out near Dauphin Street.

Police said the driver intentionally crashing into several cars trying to make his escape.

Video captured the arrest.

The driver, 27-year-old Devin Hudson was only feet away from the car he wrecked into a fence on North Sage Avenue when apprehended by Mobile Police. Traffic was at a standstill on both sides.

According to police, they saw Hudson driving recklessly and tried to pull him over near Government and Magnolia Lane. Hudson refused then lead police on a chase north on I-65. Police said he exited onto Dauphin Street and intentionally rammed several vehicles before crashing out near Herndon Park.

He’s charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, six counts of leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

