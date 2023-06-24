Advertise With Us
Hire One

Reckless driver crashes out near Dauphin Street, hitting several cars along the way

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase during rush hour traffic crashed out near Dauphin Street.

Police said the driver intentionally crashing into several cars trying to make his escape.

Video captured the arrest.

The driver, 27-year-old Devin Hudson was only feet away from the car he wrecked into a fence on North Sage Avenue when apprehended by Mobile Police. Traffic was at a standstill on both sides.

According to police, they saw Hudson driving recklessly and tried to pull him over near Government and Magnolia Lane. Hudson refused then lead police on a chase north on I-65. Police said he exited onto Dauphin Street and intentionally rammed several vehicles before crashing out near Herndon Park.

He’s charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, six counts of leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver

Latest News

Trial date set for ALDOT director charged with harassment
Trial date set for ALDOT director charged with harassment
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Lime brings e-scooters to Mobile
Lime brings e-scooters to Mobile