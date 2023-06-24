Semmes PD searching for suspect in Boxwood Drive shooting

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Fredrick Ware, who is accused of shooting someone Friday during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened on Boxwood Drive.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Ware now has an active felony warrant for assault. He was arrested earlier this month on domestic violence charge.

According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, Ware lives in Prichard.

Anyone with information on Ware’s whereabouts is asked to call the Semmes Police Department.

