Sterling Dixon riding with the Tide

Mobile Christian linebacker shuts down recruitment, sticks with Alabama despite efforts from SEC rivals
By Emily Cochran
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite the heavy push from LSU, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee recently, Mobile Christian linebacker Sterling Dixon is riding with the Tide. He committed to Alabama back in December.

With Dixon going into his senior year, the decision on where he wants to play ball has been heavy on his mind.

Standing at 6 foot 3, 211 pounds, the reigning 3A lineman of the year made 172 tackles and 18 sacks for the Leopards last season to set both single season school records. The 4-star recruit also had 39 tackles for loss.

Dixon made the decision to shut down his recruitment after his official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend. The Mobile Christian senior says he’s done visiting other campuses and entertaining college coaches. Alabama is where Dixon wants to be, because why not right?

“The process has been a little bit stressful but for the most part I have been trying to take it all in. There were days I was like man, what do I want to do? What do I want to do? But then I just decided to just shut my recruitment down. I feel like Alabama was the best place for me. For me it was just like why not Bama?”

Dixon is the no. 12 senior recruit in the state and the 14th ranked edge in his class according to 247 sports. His heart was in Tuscaloosa in December when he committed, and that is where it will remain. It’s a decision he says is a step towards building his future.

“It’s a 40-year decision and not a four-year decision. It’s going to help you grow as a man, as a leader.. it’s going to help your character, so I just can’t wait.”

Dixon will take the field on august 25th for his last first home game as Leopard when Mobile Christian faces Athens Academy in a non-region match up.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

