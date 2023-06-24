Advertise With Us
Hire One

Sunny and hot Saturday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off sunny and mild this morning, but we will quickly warm up heading into the afternoon. Daytime highs will continue in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices having us feel about 3-8 degrees warmer. Sunshine will stick around, with rain chances staying almost non-existent. Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be the same. We will see similar conditions heading into the rest of the weekend.

Rip current risks are moderate today but drop to low heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking the tropics, we have Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy. Bret is in the Caribbean and Cindy is in the Atlantic. Neither of them are expected to impact the US, or any land areas, and will possibly weaken by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday June 24, 2023
Next Weather for Friday, June 23, 2023 from FOX10 News
Lower rain chances
Next Weather for Friday, June 23, 2023 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Friday, June 23, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Friday June 23, 2023
Warming temperatures this afternoon; tracking 2 tropical storms