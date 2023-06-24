Advertise With Us
Two taken to hospital in critical condition after multi-victim Miramar Beach water rescue

Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the...
Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the water and members of his family had entered the water to attempt to rescue him.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one in stable condition, after a multi-victim water rescue in Miramar Beach, according to South Walton Fire District officials.

Authorities said they received a call at 12:52 p.m. Saturday that multiple people were struggling in the water near 1115 Scenic Gulf Drive, approximately 0.3 miles from the nearest lifeguard tower.

They said SWFD Beach Safety units arrived on-scene with Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 12:54 p.m. to confirm multiple people in a rip current and needed an immediate rescue. Officials said according to bystanders on shore, a teenage male had been struggling in the water and members of his family had entered the water to attempt to rescue him.

Lifeguards and deputies reportedly then entered the water and found two adult men unresponsive. They said the teenage male was in stable condition but required further medical attention. We’re told deputies and lifeguards then worked to bring all patients to shore and began rendering lifesaving care to the two unresponsive patients.

Authorities said all three people were rushed to an area hospital. SWFD Advanced Life Support crews reported in one of the two critically injured patients regained a pulse during lifesaving measures on the way to the hospital. The third patient was reportedly in stable condition upon arrival at the hospital.

SWFD officials said when the incident occurred, single red flags were flying, which indicate high surf hazards and dangerous rip currents are present. They then said due to the number of rescues and potential for further life-threatening injuries, beach flags were changed to double red Saturday afternoon. Double red flags signify the water is closed to swimmers and boogie boarders.

