Advertise With Us
Hire One

USA Health holds car seat safety check

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Properly installed child and booster seats can save lives, safety data shows. That’s why dozens of parents and caregivers showed up on Friday morning to have their car seats inspected by USA Health nationally-certified car seat safety technicians.

During car seat inspections, all improperly installed car seats and boosters are removed and checked for expiration dates and damage.

Friday’s event was staffed by USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, USA Health Pediatrics and Pediatric Associates of Mobile/ USA Health. In total, more than 30 seats were checked and then re-installed, if needed, at Strada Patient Care Center.

“Just keep those kids safe,” said Courtney Thomson, a registered nurse with USA Health.

“We’ve seen lots of injuries, I would say in the last couple of months, at the hospital through the emergency room and in our pediatric intensive care that have been truly heartbreaking. I can’t expand on them but just know that a lot of it is 100% preventable and we’re here to help keep you children safe.”

Research shows that some 46% of car seats are not used correctly. Using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce crash fatalities among children, safety experts say.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver

Latest News

High-speed chase ends in crash on Sage Avenue in Mobile
Reckless driver crashes out near Dauphin Street, hitting several cars along the way
Trial date set for ALDOT director charged with harassment
Trial date set for ALDOT director charged with harassment
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime
Attempted murder suspect released on bond charged with another violent crime