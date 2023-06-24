USA Health holds car seat safety check

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Properly installed child and booster seats can save lives, safety data shows. That’s why dozens of parents and caregivers showed up on Friday morning to have their car seats inspected by USA Health nationally-certified car seat safety technicians.

During car seat inspections, all improperly installed car seats and boosters are removed and checked for expiration dates and damage.

Friday’s event was staffed by USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, USA Health Pediatrics and Pediatric Associates of Mobile/ USA Health. In total, more than 30 seats were checked and then re-installed, if needed, at Strada Patient Care Center.

“Just keep those kids safe,” said Courtney Thomson, a registered nurse with USA Health.

“We’ve seen lots of injuries, I would say in the last couple of months, at the hospital through the emergency room and in our pediatric intensive care that have been truly heartbreaking. I can’t expand on them but just know that a lot of it is 100% preventable and we’re here to help keep you children safe.”

Research shows that some 46% of car seats are not used correctly. Using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce crash fatalities among children, safety experts say.

