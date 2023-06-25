Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street

UPDATE: MPD confirmed they repsonded to the 2000 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to a deceased male.

Police said it does not appear to be criminal in nature and that further details will be released when they become available as the investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a police presence at Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street.

MPD has an area taped off, but has not confirmed what the reason is for the presence.

