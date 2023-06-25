Advertise With Us
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street(Lee Peck)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: MPD confirmed they repsonded to the 2000 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to a deceased male.

Police said it does not appear to be criminal in nature and that further details will be released when they become available as the investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a police presence at Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street.

MPD has an area taped off, but has not confirmed what the reason is for the presence.

FOX10 is on the scene and is working to get more information which we will update here as we receive it.

