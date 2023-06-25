Family Health holds Community health fair in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - Folks had the opportunity to get free resources in Mount Vernon at a community health fair on Saturday.

The event offered free health screenings, STD and HIV testing, WIC nutritional needs information and much more. Family Health also gave participants blood pressure screenings while LifeSouth had its bloodmobile on site for anyone who wanted to donate blood.

“It’s very important,” said Tameka Wright with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “We have a lot of resources, which a lot of people don’t know about. So, to be able to get everyone to come together in one location and you just come out and visit each table free --you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

There were also games, prizes and food trucks for those in attendance.

