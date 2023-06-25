Advertise With Us
Hire One

Family Health holds Community health fair in Mount Vernon

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - Folks had the opportunity to get free resources in Mount Vernon at a community health fair on Saturday.

The event offered free health screenings, STD and HIV testing, WIC nutritional needs information and much more. Family Health also gave participants blood pressure screenings while LifeSouth had its bloodmobile on site for anyone who wanted to donate blood.

“It’s very important,” said Tameka Wright with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “We have a lot of resources, which a lot of people don’t know about. So, to be able to get everyone to come together in one location and you just come out and visit each table free --you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

There were also games, prizes and food trucks for those in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

DYW State Specialty Expo
DYW State Specialty Expo
Local ham radio operator competing in the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day Operation.
National Field Day also serves as emergency preparedness for local ham radio operators
Former NFL Players host annual athletic camp in Prichard
Former NFL players host annual athletic camp in Prichard
Former NFL Players host annual athletic camp in Prichard
Former NFL players host annual athletic camp in Prichard