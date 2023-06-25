Former NFL players host annual athletic camp in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big day in Prichard for some local athletes. Various students in Mobile County participated in an annual camp. Their coaches for the day were former NFL players.

Saturday, athletes in Mobile County got the opportunity of a lifetime – the chance to train with former NFL players.

Children ages four to 13 participated in the annual Palmer Williams Group free athletic camp in Prichard. The camp is hosted by David Palmer and Sherman Williams, former NFL and University of Alabama football players.

“I’m ready…I’m hoping to gain a lot of footwork. I came out here to be more athletic, as he said,” said camp participant Jaiden Davis.

“I’m trying to get my speed up and catching,” said another participant, Skylan Riggins.

Many of the kids at the camp have been playing football for years and were excited for the opportunity to improve their skills.

“I love it because it just gives us exposure and it get us better just as football players,” said participant Jermaine Bush.

“I’m trying to just learn more, work up to my ability and just work hard and get better,” said participant Joshua Bush.

Some hope the skills pay off next football season and have big plans for the future. Two of the youngest participants talked about what they hoped to accomplish during the camp and their future plans.

“I want to score some touchdowns,” said Tylan Moore.

" [I want to ] be number one in the nation,” said another participant.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.