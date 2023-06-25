Heat wave develops

(WALA) - Rain chances are fairly low Sunday, but the storms that do fire up could be strong to severe.

We have a slight risk of severe weather over the inland areas for late afternoon and evening storms. Keep in mind that the rain chances are only 30%, so a lot of places wont get rain.

Tropical Storm Bret dissipated this evening. Tropical Storm Cindy is in the Atlantic and should weaken through early next week over open waters.

A heat wave should build here next week. This is the same searing heat wave that Texas has experienced at times this week.

Rain chances will be lower as things heat up.

