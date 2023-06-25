Advertise With Us
Hire One

Heat wave develops

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Rain chances are fairly low Sunday, but the storms that do fire up could be strong to severe.

We have a slight risk of severe weather over the inland areas for late afternoon and evening storms. Keep in mind that the rain chances are only 30%, so a lot of places wont get rain.

Tropical Storm Bret dissipated this evening. Tropical Storm Cindy is in the Atlantic and should weaken through early next week over open waters.

A heat wave should build here next week. This is the same searing heat wave that Texas has experienced at times this week.

Rain chances will be lower as things heat up.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

Late Evening Weather Update for Saturday, June 24, 2023 from FOX10 News
Late Evening Weather Update for Saturday, June 24, 2023 from FOX10 News
Weather Outlook
Sunny and hot Saturday
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday June 24, 2023
Next Weather for Friday, June 23, 2023 from FOX10 News
Lower rain chances