Hot and muggy Sunday

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another hot and muggy day is expected along the Gulf Coast, with a small chance of a daytime thunderstorm. Later this evening, we will be watching for a cluster of storms to move into our area. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of our area at a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.

Looking ahead to the workweek, spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible, especially along and south of I-10, but chances decrease as we approach the end of the week. The main story this week will be the building heat. Temperatures are expected to approach triple digits by Friday.

HEAT ADVISORY SUNDAY:

A heat advisory has been issued for the western portions of our area, including Mobile County, for today. Heat index values are expected to approach 107-111 degrees Fahrenheit (also known as “feels-like” temperatures).

To stay safe, remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If you work or spend time outside, take extra precautions. Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded location immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, so call 911 right away if you suspect someone is experiencing it.

SUNDAY NIGHT STORMS:

One or two clusters of storms are expected to move into the area later this evening or overnight. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. Lightning will also be very frequent. As always, make sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings, including the FOX10 Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio. These are among the best ways to be notified if threatening weather comes your way.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The ridge of high pressure causing record-breaking temperatures over Texas will be moving our way by the end of the week. Our temperatures will likely approach triple digits by Friday. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be issued, as feels-like temperatures will soar well over 100 and 110 degrees. Prepare now for this heat wave. Check on your friends and family and make sure they have a way to stay cool.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days. However, it is very important for you to pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life here on the Gulf Coast. It is important that you pay attention to the water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so it will not take long for sunburn to occur. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe!

