Mobile PD arrests 2 after high-speed chance ends on Schillinger Road South

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another day, another chase.

The driver of a green Ford Expedition allegely led Mobile police on a high-speed pursuit Saturday that eventually ended on Schillinger Road South.

The Mobile Police Department took two male suspects into custody. It’s still unclear why they were running.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to police.

