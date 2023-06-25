Advertise With Us
Hire One

Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day

According to Bay County authorities, double-red flags were flying at the time of the drownings, warning swimmers to use the highest degree of caution.
Generic drowning picture
Generic drowning picture(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -According to police, three people drowned Saturday along Panama City Beach.

Police identified the victims as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Donald Wixon, 68, who lived in Canton, Michigan.

According to Bay County authorities, double-red flags were flying at the time of the drownings, closing the beach.

Panama City Beach Police said officers, in the past ten days, responded to 70 distressed swimmers, with 39 of those calls on Saturday.

In neighboring Walton County, two swimmers died in the past three days,

This story updated to reflect double-red flag warnings close beaches.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

Heat safety: Staying safe while outside in extreme heat
Keep cool and safe during heat wave
Heat safety: Staying safe while outside in extreme heat
Heat safety: Staying safe while outside in extreme heat
Gabriel Klimis, 13, needed stitches after he was bitten on the hip by an alligator while...
13-year-old bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida creek
Florida Highway Patrol vehicle
Florida Highway Patrol cracking down on DUI’s over July Fourth weekend
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street