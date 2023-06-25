Panama City Beach drownings claim three lives in single day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -According to police, three people drowned Saturday along Panama City Beach.

Police identified the victims as Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Donald Wixon, 68, who lived in Canton, Michigan.

According to Bay County authorities, double-red flags were flying at the time of the drownings, closing the beach.

Panama City Beach Police said officers, in the past ten days, responded to 70 distressed swimmers, with 39 of those calls on Saturday.

In neighboring Walton County, two swimmers died in the past three days,

This story updated to reflect double-red flag warnings close beaches.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.