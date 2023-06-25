Shelby Co. teen wins national scholarship competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County teen was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

On June 24, Helena resident Carrington Hodge was presented with a cash scholarship of $40,000 at the end of the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Hodge earned preliminary awards in fitness, talent, self-expression, and interview categories during the competition.

The program is set up to encourage and empower young women by providing scholarship opportunities. There are also life skills workshops to help prepare participants for life after high school.

Hodge graduated from Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School.

Winners of the competition serve as the national representative of Distinguished Young Women for the next year. As well as serving in that role, Hodge plans to attend Vanderbilt University and peruse a career in pediatric neurosurgery.

