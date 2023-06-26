Advertise With Us
Africatown Plateau Pacers hosting 2nd Annual Fun Run

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come out and join the Africatown Plateau Pacers for their 2nd Annual Fun Walk/ Run Or Bike Ride through the historic Plateau Africatown Community. Africatown Plateau Pacers was established in 2020 to motivate and inspire others to get healthy by walking at least 30 minutes daily. This is a proven way to help decrease hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

They encourage you to come out and learn more about their community and its history. The event is for family and friends of all ages. Proceeds from the event will go towards their Scholarship Fund for the local schools in the community. Last year’s event they were able to donate to all three schools in their community.

The motto is #HealthIsWealth.

You can register now online, until July 7th.

Event Details:

Saturday, July 8th

7:00 AM

800 East Street Mobile, AL

