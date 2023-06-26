Blazing heat wave for the Gulf Coast this week.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

An upper-level high that has been baking Texas for about a week is sliding eastward towards us in the coming days. Our highs will soar into the upper 90s with even some 100s possible by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, our Gulf Coast humidity will make things feel even more oppressive. The heat index values will be from 110 to possibly as high as 118.

We sweat to cool off, but with these high heat indices, that short circuits our body’s ability to cool itself off. We need to take all of our hot weather precautions this week. Try to avoid being outside for long in the middle of the day. If you have to be outside, make sure you stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Tropics: Tropical storm Cindy is now just a remnant. That storm may reform in the coming days. We’ll keep an eye on it. There’s nothing else out there of concern for now.

