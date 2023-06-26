Advertise With Us
Court documents reveal details of ALDOT Director John Coopers arrest

(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - John Cooper, the director of Alabama’s Department of Transportation, was arrested earlier this month on a harassment charge and new court documents reveal the details of the incident.

According to the arrest warrant in Marshall County, Cooper told his neighbor that he would “shoot him” and then “threatened to whoop his ass”.

Cooper’s attorney had previously said the incident stemmed from a land dispute with his neighbor who was claiming an easement on Cooper’s property.

A bench trial is scheduled for August 2, according to court records.

