Dangerous heat expected this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It will be very hot this week on the Gulf Coast with some of the hottest temps we’ve felt in quite a while showing up. Make sure you take that threat seriously and that each day you’re staying hydrated and avoiding the outdoors during the hottest time of day -- the noon to 5 p.m. time window.

We’re expecting highs to be in the 95-100 degree range each day with heat index values around 105-110. Morning temps will be very humid starting off in the mid to upper 70s each day. We saw strong storms blow through earlier this morning and we’re expecting things to be fairly calm for most of the day with the hot weather being the biggest threat. Rain and storm chances each day will be in the 20-40% range.

After having Bret and Cindy around last week, the tropics have become quiet.

