D’lberville PD arrest 2 for burglarizing storage units

Ginny Dearing (left) and Christopher George (right)
Ginny Dearing (left) and Christopher George (right)(D'lberville PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’LBERVILLE, MS. (WALA) - D’lberville PD said they arrested two individuals on five counts of burglary of a shed which took place at KO Storage on June 10.

Authorities said the investigation started on June 11 after a victim notified police of a burglary and while speaking with the victim, police said they noticed other storage units burglarized and notified those victims.

Officers were able to use surveillance footage to identify two of the three suspects and on June 25, arrested the two suspects.

Ginny Dearing and Christopher George were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and are both charged with five counts of burglarizing a shed, according to police.

