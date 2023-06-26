Gulf Coast Spotlight: Impact100

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Impact100 Mobile launched in March of 2022 and is currently in their second membership cycle. We will be accepting new member through July 31st. Membership is $1,100 or $550 for Junior Members, ages 18 to 30. $1,000, or $500 for Junior Members, goes to the grant pool. The additional $100 ($50) helps cover administrative costs.

Rena’ Davis and Leslie Davis joined us in our Gulf Cost Spotlight to share more information about the group and their grant programs.

The number of members determines the amount of the grant(s). The next grant award will be March of 2024. We awarded our first grant to Mulherin Home in March of 2023. Thanks to our membership we were able to award $102,000 our first year.

Nonprofits interested in applying for our Impact grant may submit a Letter of Intent through our website. LOIs are being accepted through July 31st as well.

Impact100 Mobile is a group of women from all walks of life that have come together to make a collective and significant difference in the Mobile community. Impact100 was founded in 2001 by Wendy Steel in response to feeling as though women’s roles in philanthropy needed a new way to be expanded an encouraged. There are now over 60 Impact100 chapters across the globe. Through collective giving these chapters have given more than $123 Million back to their communities.

