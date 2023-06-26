Advertise With Us
Gulf Shores woman arrested on trafficking charges

Amy Smith
Amy Smith(Baldwin County Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores woman was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl and intent to distribute, according to authorities.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Smith, 46, was contacted during a patrol of a gas station and the guy she was with had several warrants.

The man had a small amount of meth on him and Smith was in the truck where they found half an ounce of meth, according to officials.

Deputies said they observed Smith grinding a white, powdery substance in the floor on the way to jail and it was determined to be 11 grams of fentanyl.

Smith is charged with one count of drug trafficking and one count of possession with intent to distribute, according to jail records.

