Independence Day Street Party at The Wharf
Happy Birthday, USA! Join us as we celebrate with red, white and FUN. There will be family friendly activities in the Entertainment District including a bubble truck, bounce houses, mechanical shark, face painting ($10), camel rides ($10), Pirate Revenge ride, rock wall, stilt walker, Reptile Bus, DJ Matt spinning dancing tunes, special appearances by Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam + more. We’ll end the night with the palm trees dancing in patriotic colors and a grand fireworks show. All of the fun will be presented by Beachball Properties. See you … here!
Where: Main Street
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: 5 pm - 9 pm
Event Schedule
- Kids’ Activities: 5-9 pm
- Fireworks: 9 pm
- SPECTRA Laser Light Experience: following fireworks show
Cost
FREE admission + parking; Some activities range $5-10
Other
Presented by Beachball Properties
