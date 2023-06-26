Independence Day Street Party at The Wharf

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

Happy Birthday, USA! Join us as we celebrate with red, white and FUN. There will be family friendly activities in the Entertainment District including a bubble truck, bounce houses, mechanical shark, face painting ($10), camel rides ($10), Pirate Revenge ride, rock wall, stilt walker, Reptile Bus, DJ Matt spinning dancing tunes, special appearances by Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam + more. We’ll end the night with the palm trees dancing in patriotic colors and a grand fireworks show. All of the fun will be presented by Beachball Properties. See you … here!

Where: Main Street

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 5 pm - 9 pm

Event Schedule

Kids’ Activities: 5-9 pm

Fireworks: 9 pm

SPECTRA Laser Light Experience: following fireworks show

Cost

FREE admission + parking; Some activities range $5-10

Other

Presented by Beachball Properties

