The Insider & The Outsider Host One Year Anniversary Party

The Insider Collective Eatery & The Outsider are celebrating their one year anniversary! The family-friendly event is happening Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11:00am.

Organizers say, starting at 11am in the Insider, a coffee cart will be serving delicious brews until 3:00pm. There will also be kid-friendly activities. Each food vendor will be highlighting some of their favorite dishes.

The event also features The Heart of Gold Jam at Cedar Street Social, 4 N. Cedar Street, Downtown Mobile.

Grab your friends and family to celebrate all day long!

