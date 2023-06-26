Advertise With Us
Keep cool and safe during heat wave

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we get ready for this heat wave, the National Weather Service has some tips to keep you cool and to keep you safe.

It’s important to be aware of the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, weakness and cool, pale or clammy skin.

If not treated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which can be deadly.

The National Weather Service advises to stay prepared. You should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun and take extra precautions if you work outside.

Also, make sure to never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles. And check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

