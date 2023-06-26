‘Learn the flags’; beachgoers reflect on water safety following slew of deadly drownings

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast waters are proving to be deadly, just four days into the official start of summer.

Over the weekend, three people died following three separate drownings in Panama City Beach. It comes after Friday’s drowning off Fort Morgan where a man drowned trying to save his son from rip currents.

The day before, a Georgia man also trying to save his son died trying to rescue his son at Gulf State Park. Not to mention, there have been multiple water rescues up and down the coast.

Understanding water conditions before you jump in could save your life. Flags flying along the beach warn visitors on whether or not the water is safe to swim.

FOX10 News took to Gulf Shores on Saturday to talk to folks about how they recognize dangerous water conditions.

On Saturday, yellow flags flew, letting guests know water conditions were moderate and swimmable. But that’s not always the case, especially with rip currents.

“You don’t really notice it until it’s too late, you’re just sitting there swimming, you’ll go underneath the water and before you know it, you’re out. The best way that I got out of it is I just swim alongside the beach until I got out of it. I got lucky, not a whole lot of people get lucky,” said Cameron Lofton.

Ever since Lofton survived a rip current, he says he’s been hyper-aware of what to look for before taking a swim. Those flags flying along the beach aren’t just for show.

“Green flags means you can come out and have a good time, you really ain’t gotta worry too much,” explained Lofton. “Yellow flags, you want to start being a little cautious if the currents get a little bit more rough. Red flags that start to watch out for riptides and double red flags means it’s a good idea to stay out of the water in general.”

And the purple flags mainly warn of jellyfish that can result in an uncomfortable sting.

Beach flag warning system (WALA)

“That’s when sea life is coming up and just make sure you don’t go out too far,” said Alexis Little.

But some out-of-towners have no idea the flags even exist, like Jill and Michael Summerow who are celebrating their anniversary at the beach.

“No, we do not know what the flags mean,” said the Summerows.

Sadly, they’re no stranger to the dangers of a rip current.

“My other cousins were swimming and he got caught in it and when he got caught in it, he was able to save our cousin but wasn’t able to save himself,” said Jill Summerow.

Meanwhile, Brooke Patterson and Sergio Mendez of Illinois have educated themselves on the surf.

“No, I didn’t really know what the signs meant,” said Sergio Mendez. “She kinda had to fill me in on it whenever we came the first day it was red and purple flags. We kinda just dipped our toes in, but then we came yesterday and it was yellow flags and she gave me the rundown too.”

Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief Joethan Phillips says they’ve had two drownings during this year’s summer season with 202 rescues this year alone and 9 rescues in the past week.

When in doubt, especially if you’re not acquainted with the Gulf, simply ask questions.

“Ask questions and watch the waves, exactly. And learn about the flags because we don’t know anything about the flags, so definitely learn about the flags and that’s something we will learn now,” said Michael Summerow.

Gulf Shores has day-by-day water conditions on their website as well as resources on beach safety.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.