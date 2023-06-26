MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called to Metro Jail at about 1:28 a.m. today in reference to the death of an inmate.

Ernest Little Jr., 38, was found unresponsive by his cell mates, the MCSO said. Corrections officers responded and administered medical assistance and NARCAN. After no response, the Little was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

This case is pending until the completion of autopsy and toxicology reports, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.