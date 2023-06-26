Mississippi receives $1.2B for broadband internet infrastructure expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Mississippi will receive over $1.2 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service. The Biden Administration estimates 268,365 homes and small businesses in Mississippi lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

The funding is part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker called the massive investment ‘transformational’ for the state.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi will administer the funding through a competitive grant process over the next several years to reach the approximately 300,000 unserved and 200,000 underserved locations that do not have access to high-speed broadband.

“I’m proud of the work we’re doing to improve our residents’ connectivity. People want to live in areas where they can access broadband and that are connected. That’s why we’ll continue to aggressively build out broadband infrastructure to every region of our state, so all Mississippians can harness the opportunities technology provides them.”

The governor laid out the process in a news release. The next step is for BEAM to submit a Five-Year Action Plan detailing their work and plans for the funding. A draft plan will be available for public comment on the BEAM website and comments may be sent to comments@beam.ms.gov until July 28.

