Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mississippi receives $1.2B for broadband internet infrastructure expansion

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that...
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Mississippi will receive over $1.2 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday that Mississippi will receive over $1.2 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service. The Biden Administration estimates 268,365 homes and small businesses in Mississippi lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

The funding is part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker called the massive investment ‘transformational’ for the state.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi will administer the funding through a competitive grant process over the next several years to reach the approximately 300,000 unserved and 200,000 underserved locations that do not have access to high-speed broadband.

The governor laid out the process in a news release. The next step is for BEAM to submit a Five-Year Action Plan detailing their work and plans for the funding. A draft plan will be available for public comment on the BEAM website and comments may be sent to comments@beam.ms.gov until July 28.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Body found in search for possible drowning victim at Broadwater Marina
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the Alabama Legislature is headed into a special session to...
Alabama legislature heads to special session to redraw congressional map
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot files motion to continue trial, pretrial deadlines
City of Foley looks to expand health care services
City of Foley looks to expand health care services
City of Foley looks to expand health care services