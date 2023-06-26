Mobile County prosecutors want to detain Prichard murder suspect under Aniah’s Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to detain a teenage murder defendant under Aniah’s Law.

A judge set a hearing for Friday.

Lacedrick Napoleon Davis, 18, of Prichard, stands accused of a fatal shooting in March. Prosecutors allege that he gunned down Cedric Lynch inside a car on Northwest Drive. Authorities in Texas arrested him last month, and officials returned him to Mobile County last week.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to detain him without bail based on threats he is accused of making.

“It’s a credible threat against a particular person or persons, and so for the safety of them and for the safety of the community, we will be seeking for him to be held under Aniah’s Law,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News,

Voters passed Aniah’s Law last year. The constitutional amendment grants judges wider latitude in denying bail to people accused of a broad range of violent offenses. Previously, defendants were presumed to be entitled to bail except in capital murder cases.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has invoked Aniah’s Law a handful of times:

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.