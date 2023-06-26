Mobile County prosecutors want to detain Prichard murder suspect under Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to detain a teenage murder defendant under Aniah’s Law.
A judge set a hearing for Friday.
Lacedrick Napoleon Davis, 18, of Prichard, stands accused of a fatal shooting in March. Prosecutors allege that he gunned down Cedric Lynch inside a car on Northwest Drive. Authorities in Texas arrested him last month, and officials returned him to Mobile County last week.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to detain him without bail based on threats he is accused of making.
“It’s a credible threat against a particular person or persons, and so for the safety of them and for the safety of the community, we will be seeking for him to be held under Aniah’s Law,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News,
Voters passed Aniah’s Law last year. The constitutional amendment grants judges wider latitude in denying bail to people accused of a broad range of violent offenses. Previously, defendants were presumed to be entitled to bail except in capital murder cases.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has invoked Aniah’s Law a handful of times:
- Jervoris Durmaine Scarbrough. He faces a murder charge, accused of killing 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in October 2014. It was the first Aniah’s Law case in Mobile. A judge denied the request, granting Scarbrough bond. But a judge later revoked that bond after proseuctors presented evidence that the defendant was at the trinity Gardens Mardi Gras parade in violation of his conditions of release.
- Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., accused of a mass shooting during Mobile’s New Year’s Even celebration on Dec. 31. A judge granted the Aniah’s Law request. Thomas also faces sentencing on a federal gun charge.
- Darrius Dewayne Rowser. A judge in January ordered him held without bail for multiple violent offenses – a shooting at the Paparazzi Lounge on Dauphin Street in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting judge after Christmas.
- John Fitzergald McCarroll. A judge in March granted the request after hearing testimony about McCarroll’s alleged role in the Paparazzi Lounge shooting and a separate shooting at the Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road in September.
- Jaymon Johnson. A judge ordered him held without bail last month. He is charged with murder, assault and burglary in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 34-year-old man and wounded a 14-year-old boy.
