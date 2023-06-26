Mobile man dies in crash on Walter Moore Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

Bruce D. Peek, 43, was fatally injured when the 2000 GMC 2500 pickup he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Peek was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Walter Moore Road, approximately 13 miles south of Citronelle, in Mobile County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

