Mobile man sentenced to life for ‘cold-blooded’ murder outside hair salon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of a fatal shooting – allegedly at the behest of a drug dealer – will go to prison for life, a judge ruled Monday.

A Mobile County Circuit Court jury found Dyon Dominick McCants guilty in April. In addition to the life prison term, Judge Charles Graddick sentenced the 28-year-old Mobile man to 20 years in prison for each of two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, although he ordered that time to run simultaneously with the murder sentence.

“This case is very clear; it was a cold-blooded killing,” the judge said.

Graddick said the 21-year-old victim was standing against a hair salon “minding his business” when McCants fired at him.

“I just simply don’t understand the taking of other people’s lives senselessly,” he said.

Since McCants had no prior felony convictions, life without possibility of parole was not an option. He will be eligible to be considered for early release after 15 years.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Michael McMaken said in court that he would have asked for a stiffer sentence if the law allowed. He said McCants and co-defendant Patricia Jones went to St. Stephens Road on July 3, 2020, looking for drugs at a gas station. He said a drug dealer approached him and told him to shoot the victim, offering $300 for the task.

“He only took two minutes to consider it,” McMaken said.

Surveillance video shows McCants going across the street to the Phlawless II Hair Salon and shooting at 21-year-old Deangelo Nisby Jr. McMaken said the defendant shot nine times, although only one bullet struck Nisby. The prosecutor said the salon’s owner was there with his 5-year-old child.

“It is by the sheer grace of Gold that no one else was hurt,” he said.

Jones pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and testified against McCants at the trial.

Defense attorney Willie Huntley said his client continues to dispute the allegations and will appeal.

“Drugs played a substantial role,” he told the judge. “I understand that’s not an excuse. It’s not a justification. It’s just an explanation.”

McCants offered an apology, turning directly to Nisby’s family in the courtroom.

“I’m sorry for being involved in this. … I understand I have to be punished,” he said.

McCants said he was messed up by drugs at the time.

“My mind wasn’t in the right place,” he said.

The defendant’s mother, Jermeka McCants, also apologized. She told the victim’s family and the judge that she raised her son in a church environment. She said she believes her son can be rehabilitated and noted that he has two children.

“I’m sorry for your loss. …And I’m sorry that my son’s in this predicament,” she said. “I’m asking for mercy.”

Felix White, the victim’s uncle, said he the defendant’s family cannot know his sister’s pain.

“They just hurting today,” he told the judge. “She’s been hurting all this time. Her son’s never coming back.”

White said he sympathized with the defendant’s children, but he added: “Their father made his bed. Now he’s got to lie in it.”

