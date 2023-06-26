Advertise With Us
Mobile Pops to perform two patriotic concerts

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Mobile Pops will perform two patriotic concerts to celebrate the 4th of July.

One show is Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 7:00pm in Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile. They’re also performing during the City of Mobile’s 4th of July celebration at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park at 7:00pm, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

For more information: www.themobilepops.com

Pet of the Week: Wilson
Independence Day Street Party at the Wharf
