Mobile Pops to perform two patriotic concerts

The Mobile Pops will perform two patriotic concerts to celebrate the 4th of July.

One show is Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 7:00pm in Cathedral Square, Downtown Mobile. They’re also performing during the City of Mobile’s 4th of July celebration at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park at 7:00pm, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

For more information: www.themobilepops.com

