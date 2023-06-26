Mobile residents bracing for extremely hot temperatures this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dangerous and life-threatening heat. That’s what experts are calling conditions along the gulf coast this week.

That’s why it’s so important to do what you can to stay safe.

Our meteorologists along with the National Weather Service are monitoring these sweltering conditions. The best thing to do is avoid them if you can, but if you can’t there are ways you can protect yourself.

For others who are braving the heat. For work, they’re making sure to do it safely.

“The heat adds time to a job. That’s the bottom line. The difference in working in the summer outside like this and working in the winter is about 35 to 45 minutes if you’re working,” Teddy Lee said.

The National Weather Service says to stay prepared, you should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, if possible, stay out of the sun, and take extra precautions if you work outside.

If not, you could find yourself at risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Comfortable clothing, layered clothing, and believe it or not long sleeve shirts when you’re in the heat. You don’t see people in the desert with short sleeve shirts and shorts on. They’re covered up. It’s just a lot of things you have to learn, and a lot of people learn the hard way when they faint,” Lee said.

Also, make sure to never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles. And check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.