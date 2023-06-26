MPD investigating domestic violence by strangulation incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a domestic violence situation from Monday, June 26 at the 500 block of Belsaw Avenue.

Police said they responded to the location at 1:20 a.m. in reference to a domestic and burglary complaint and discovered the victims boyfriend unlawfully entered her residence.

The subject then physically assaulted the victim by striking her and strangling her before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

