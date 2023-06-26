Advertise With Us
Panama City Beach leads nation in beach deaths in 2023

The total number of fatal water incidents has risen to six in 2023 in Panama City Beach, including another fatal incident in Bay County.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is making headlines for the wrong reasons recently. Statistics show PCB now leads the nation in beach deaths this year, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency reports PCB brings the total number of fatal water incidents in the Gulf to six this year alone. It also includes another fatal incident in Bay County.

“With the influx of people and having a roving patrol, these things can happen,” Daryl Paul, Beach Safety Director for PCB Fire Rescue, said. “But, we still have a guard who’s trying to make contact with people and trying to advise them where the rips are.”

The Gulf is prone to deadly rip currents. However, beach safety officials say the ones who have to be rescued are often the ones who are repeatedly warned about rough surf conditions.

“A lot of the times the rescues are simply from the people we already warned,” Paul said.

PCB officials report five out of the six fatal water incidents were on beaches without lifeguards. One happened on a guarded beach.

“It’s unfortunate and our lifeguards are doing everything they can,” Paul said. “They are very diligent. We work very hard.”

However, beach safety officials say you can take preventative measures on the beach.

“The safest place to be when you come to the beach is near a lifeguard,” Paul said. “I will always pump that out. Swim near a lifeguard.”

Don’t try and fight a rip current if you get caught in one. Stay calm, call and wave for help, and swim parallel to the shore until you feel the current lessen. Try to swim back to shore afterward.

“We will never stop standing on the shoreline and standing between someone when we know it’s not safe,” Paul said. “We’re going to be there to tell you it’s not safe.”

Paul said thousands of water rescues have already been made in 2023.

City council members are also trying to protect our beaches.

NewsChannel 7 previously reported on a program the city established to partner with local businesses. Its goal was to bring more lifeguards to the beach. Boardwalk Beach Resort was the first and only business to sign on to the program in 2021. Beach City Council members voted to extend the partnership in February of this year. The agreement puts extra lifeguards on the beach near Boardwalk Beach Resort from April to September. No other local businesses have elected to join the program.

