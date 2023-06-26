President Biden announces $1.4 Billion to Alabama for high-speed internet infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Alabama will receive $1,401,221,901.77 to deploy affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

Right now, 331,206 homes and small businesses in Alabama lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, announced how much funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories will receive.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are working with Governor Ivey to deliver on our promise to invest in America by bridging the digital divide and connecting Alabama’s rural communities to the Internet,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through more than $1.4 billion in BEAD program allocations, we will bring broadband infrastructure to every corner of the state, which will enhance the quality of life and economic potential for all Alabamians – all while creating good, family-sustaining jobs along the way.”

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

“My priority is for Alabama to gain full ability to be connected to high-speed internet,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “We have taken several significant strides toward this goal, and today’s announcement provides a tremendous boost in the journey toward full broadband access no matter where you live in Alabama.”

States receiving the funds have 180 days to prepare and submit plans to the NTIA to use the funds. ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division will complete Alabama’s required proposal. The division also manages funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund for grant programs to help internet service providers extend service to previously unserved or underserved areas.

“Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ivey and a strong team effort among the Legislature, internet service providers, and many others, Alabama is continuing to make great progress in broadband mapping, planning, and deployment,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “These efforts have put us in a good position with the BEAD program to accelerate our work to close the digital divide in Alabama.”

Since 2018, Alabama has invested $88.6 million of state dollars through grant awards supporting 109 projects through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Once all Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund projects awarded to date have been completed, access to broadband service will be available to more than 82,000 Alabama households, businesses, and community institutions that currently have no option to subscribe.

