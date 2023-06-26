Recipe: Vegetable Quiche Bites

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, beaten

½ cup olive oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons whole wheat flour

½ cup 2% milk

½ cup Kraft Natural Cheese, variety of your choice, cut into small pieces

½ white onion, diced and sautéed

½ green bell pepper, diced and sautéed

½ cup diced mushrooms

½ cup diced asparagus

½ teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

1 (12 count) muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray)

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Add cheese, all vegetables, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning and parsley, and stir well to combine.

3. Divide the mixture evenly among prepared muffin cups. Place in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until firm.

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

