Recipe: Vegetable Quiche Bites

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup olive oil mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons whole wheat flour
  • ½ cup 2% milk
  • ½ cup Kraft Natural Cheese, variety of your choice, cut into small pieces
  • ½ white onion, diced and sautéed
  • ½ green bell pepper, diced and sautéed
  • ½ cup diced mushrooms
  • ½ cup diced asparagus
  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning
  • ¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
  • 1 (12 count) muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray)

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Add cheese, all vegetables, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning and parsley, and stir well to combine.

3. Divide the mixture evenly among prepared muffin cups. Place in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until firm.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

