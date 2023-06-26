Summer vacation survival guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer vacation is a time for fun and relaxation, but for families, juggling all the activities and trips with food prep and grocery shopping can often be a daunting task. Starting June 15th, DoorDash is kicking off its fourth annual Summer of DashPass – five jam-packed weeks of thousands of exciting member-only offers from nearly 200,000 stores nationwide. Watch the clip above for:

· Tips for saving during the summer and how to simplify vacation meal planning for families

· Details about the ‘Summer of DashPass’ savings event

· Special summer deals your audience will want to take advantage of

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.