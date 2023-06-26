Summerdale police chief subject of criminal investigation, placed on leave

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that it has taken a lead role in the day-to-day operations of the Summerdale Police Department. This comes after Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock was put on administrative leave by the city, according to Summerdale Mayor David Wilson.

Wilson said Chief Brock has been the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office which was turned over the state Attorney General’s Office last week. Brock was put on administrative leave Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Mayor Wilson would not comment on the nature of the investigation, only saying it involves his personal life and is not related to city or police business.

While the investigation continues, Mayor Wilson said the people of Summerdale should know that the Police Department is in good hands and need not be concerned.

FOX10 News is reaching out the AG’s Office for comment and will be speaking with Mayor Wilson about the impacts this will have on the community.

