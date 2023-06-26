Two arrested after storage unit burglaries in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have two people in custody on charges of stealing from multiple storage units in D’Iberville.

Christopher George, 47, and Ginny Dearing, 44, were arrested on five charges of burglary of a shed.

Police said the incident happened at KO Storage on Lemoyne Boulevard on June 10.

The investigation came after a report of a burglary on June 11 once the victim called the police. While officers talked to the victim, other storage units were found burglarized and the other victims were notified.

Officers gathered video surveillance of the burglaries and were able to identify two of the three suspects along with a suspect vehicle.

Authorities found the vehicle as well as Dearing and George, who were taken in for questioning prior to their arrests.

Dearing and George were charged with five counts and taken to Harrison County jail. Dearing is held on a $100,000 bond. George, who is on probation, is held on a $250,000.

