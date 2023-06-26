Advertise With Us
Woman indicted in ex-husband’s killing

Her next court hearing is in August.
Her next court hearing is in August.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grand jury indicted an Okaloosa County woman for killing her ex-husband.

Susan Cole faces a murder charge for the death of attorney Doug Hutcheson.

Prosecutors say she shot him to death last November.

Investigators said he was found dead in the hallway of a Niceville home.

She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.

Her next court hearing is in August.

