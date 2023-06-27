Advertise With Us
Hire One

Candlelight vigil for mother/daughter killed in Baldwin Beach Express wreck, allegedly by drunk driver

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WALA) - There was a candlelight vigil Monday night for a mother and daughter killed in a suspected DUI related crash last week on the Baldwin Beach Express.

Maggie Lowe, 19, and her mom Christie were travelling with their family of five to Pensacola for a beach vacation when investigators said they were hit by a drunk driver.

FOX10 News learned another daughter, 12-year-old Gwynny, was released from Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after being in critical condition. Prayers continue for their father, Tim, still fighting for his life.

“The friendship that we shared, it was one that some people never get to experience in their whole life, and we got to share her for quite a few years,” said one of Maggie’s best friends at the vigil in Pelham, Alabama. “It breaks my heart that she had to leave us so soon, and it’s going to be hard but I’m glad that we got to know her.”

Gwynny’s 6th grade cheer coaches planned the event and raised money to help the family with travel and hospital expenses.

Coordinators said they raised over $500 for the family. To donate, Venmo either of the grandmothers, @rebecca-davidson-78 or @brenda-skinner-0.

Two others were also killed in a different vehicle. Tim and Jeanna Speegle of Trussville.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber

Latest News

Six police chases in less than a week leads to multiple arrests
Six police pursuits on both sides of the bay since Thursday
Candlelight vigil held for mother and daughter involved in deadly wreck
Candlelight vigil held for mother and daughter involved in deadly wreck
Six police chases in less than a week leads to multiple arrests
Six police chases in less than a week leads to multiple arrests
Preparing for the excessive heat warning
Preparing for the excessive heat warning