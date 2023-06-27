Chef Ali Rosen discusses a sweet summer with berries and a book

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking forward to a ‘berry’ sweet summer, Chef Ali Rosen can help you with that! The Emmy and James Beard Award nominated host of ‘Potluck with Ali Rosen’ has teamed up with Driscoll’s Berries to show off some tasty new berry recipes and to also discuss a new book that encourages children to eat their fruit.

Rosen’s summer inspiration includes easy to make hands-on recipes for kids all ages, mixed trifle cups with Driscoll’s berry variety, and red, white & blue chocolate covered berries.

Chef Rosen also shares details on Driscoll’s first children book, A Sofia Special. The book captures the sweetness of summer and teaches kids the joy or sharing, love, and resilience.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.