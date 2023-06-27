City of Foley considering creating a medical district

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley is looking to create a medical district around South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

In February, there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. Once completed, the hospital will have a new surgical department with an outpatient entrance, a larger intensive care unit and new nursing stations.

The hospital upgrades have inspired city officials to invest in more healthcare facilities around the hospital.

“Baldwin County is growing. The city of Foley, I believe, is one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama and with that comes a demand for healthcare,” said Wayne Dyess, the city’s Executive Director of Infrastructure and Development.

With more people moving to the area, Dyess says the city is aiming to create more medical facilities to accommodate the growing population.

“The goal is trying to provide a higher level of healthcare services to our citizens to a growing city and also a diversity of healthcare options. Many times, you have to maybe go to another city for certain kinds of healthcare, you know, providers that you need,” Dyess adds.

The vision is to turn the area around the hospital into a Medical Overlay District, equipped with more doctor’s offices, housing for travel nurses, restaurants and coffee shops.

“I think it’d be a great way to attract some new physicians and healthcare providers to this area,” said Mary Jerome, who visits Baldwin County often.

The target date for the hospital upgrades to be finished is early 2025. As for the creation of the medical district around the hospital – that’s something city council would have to approve.

“I think that’s a great idea. My daughter-in-law works at the facility and they don’t have enough help all the time and they don’t have anywhere to go to eat when they do have help. And it’s just so hard to get a medical appointment in this community. I see a lot on the Facebook pages where everybody’s asking for doctors but nobody’s taking patients,” Jerome adds.

We will keep you all posted on when city council will vote on creation of the medical district in Foley.

